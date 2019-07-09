Take the pledge to vote

Bahrain Records Hottest June in More Than 100 Years, Temperatures Soaring Even Higher

The Bahrain News Agency's report on Tuesday, however, shows temperatures are soaring even higher.

Associated Press

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Image for representative purposes/PTI photo
Dubai: Bahrain has recorded temperatures that make the month of June the hottest ever experienced in the Arab Gulf country in more than a century. Summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot and humid, with people bunkering indoors for the better part of at least five months.

Bahrain's Meteorological Directorate says the average temperature in June was 36.3 Celsius (97.3 Fahrenheit), about 3.9 degrees Celsius (39 Farenheit) above the long-term normal for that month.

The report said June had the highest average temperatures for that month since 1902, with 20 days recording temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). The hottest day clocked in at 45.3 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). Humidity levels were on average about 40 per cent.

