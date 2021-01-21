Bahraini Minister Criticises Qatar Despite Accord To End Rift

DUBAI: Qatar has not taken any initiative to solve the problems with Bahrain, despite an agreement to end a rift of more than three years, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed earlier this month at a summit to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.

The emerging deal followed mediation efforts by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Kuwait.

“Qatar didn’t show after the summit in al-Ula (Saudi Arabia) any initiative to solve pending problems with Bahrain,” said Zayani, according to a post by his ministry on Twitter. He did not elaborate on the issues that need to be solved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor