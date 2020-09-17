Bahrain's Prince Khalifa To Lead Mountaineering Expedition In Nepal

Bahrain’s Prince Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is leading an eighteen-member team in an expert-level mountaineering expedition in Nepal, scaling Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu. Mt. Manaslu is the world’s eighth highest mountain at an altitude of 8,156 metre from sea level. Mt. Lobuche is at a height of 6,119 metres.

The contingent, which consists of 15 personnel of the Bahraini Royal Guard Defence Force and three Britons, landed in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Prince Khalifa is a member of the royal family of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard.

The expedition members will have to go through COVID-19 safety procedures before beginning their mission, said a senior Nepali official.

Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is a member of the Bahraini royal family, commander of Bahrain's Royal Guard, an elite unit that is deployed in the war in Yemen, and president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the head of the government’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

He has been connected to several severe acts of human rights abuses, including personally torturing pro-democracy activists during the Arab Spring protests in Bahrain