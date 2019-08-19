Take the pledge to vote

Bajwa's Extension Will Not Be Viewed Favourably, Can Send Wrong Message, Says Pakistan Opposition

Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the 'regional security environment'.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
File photo of Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Lahore: Pakistan's Opposition parties on Monday said the three-year extension given to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will not be viewed favourably and will send a wrong message that the Army is dependent on "one or two individuals".

Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the "regional security environment".

General Bajwa, 58, who was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016, was to retire in November.

Commenting on the move, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) spokesman Farhatullah Babar said, "Extensions in service are not advisable and should not be viewed favourably. Extensions adversely impact the career prospects of scores of offices in the hierarchy and consequently their morale."

Army, he said, is a strong institution and "strong institutions do not depend on individuals, no matter howsoever competent and brilliant".

"It is not a good message to send across that the institution of the army is dependent on one or two individuals," he said.

The PML-N, another opposition party, however, was cautious in its reaction to Bajwa's extension.

"We cannot comment on this at the moment. It is better if Prime Minister Khan is asked about this," PML-N senator and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's close aide Mushahidullah Khan said in response to a question on the extension to the army chief.

