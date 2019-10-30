Balloon Gas Cylinder Blast Kills Five Children in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least five children were killed and 17 others injured when a balloon vendor's gas cylinder exploded in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The vendor was inflating balloons using a gas cylinder placed on a van in a slum area near the capital's Rupnagar when the cylinder exploded, police said.

All the five children, aged between seven and 14, died on the spot when the cylinder exploded on a narrow street, police said.

"The van was surrounded by a lot of people, some of them were buying balloons, when the cylinder suddenly exploded. Most of the dead and wounded are residents of an adjacent slum, a senior police official said.

The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)and two them are stated to be in critical condition.

