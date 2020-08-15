WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Baltic PMs urge Belarus to hold 'free and fair' elections

Baltic PMs urge Belarus to hold 'free and fair' elections

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday called on Belarus to conduct new "free and fair" elections as protests swelled against President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed poll victory.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Share this:

VILNIUS The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday called on Belarus to conduct new “free and fair” elections as protests swelled against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed poll victory.

A new vote should be held “in a transparent way with the participation of international observers”, the leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Estonia.

They urged Belarus to refrain from violence and release political prisoners and detained protesters. They also called for European Union sanctions on those responsible for violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 15, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Next Story
Loading