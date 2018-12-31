LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bangla ODI Captain Becomes First Active Cricketer to Win in General Elections, Gets Over 96% Votes

Mashrafe Mortaza, an Awami League candidate for Narail-2 constituency, got 274,418 votes while his rival received 8,006 votes, according to the results announced by the Election Commission.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bangla ODI Captain Becomes First Active Cricketer to Win in General Elections, Gets Over 96% Votes
The 35-year-old pacer is known as the 'Narail Express'.
Dhaka: Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza has registered a landslide victory in the 11th general elections, becoming the first active cricketer in the country to be elected as a lawmaker.

Mortaza, an Awami League candidate for Narail-2 constituency, got 274,418 votes while his rival Jatiya Oikya Front alliance nominee Fariduzzaman Farhad received 8,006 votes, according to the results announced by the Election Commission.

The total number of votes in the Narail-2 constituency is 317, 844. Mortaza's vote share amounts to over 96 per cent, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The 35-year-old pacer, known as the 'Narail Express', is the second national cricket team captain after Naimur Rahman Durjoy to become an MP. He is the first active player to achieve the honour, the report said.

Mortaza filed his nomination last month. He became the first-ever sitting cricketer to try his luck in national politics.

Polling in Bangladesh was held on Sunday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League-led alliance Monday swept to a landslide victory in the general elections, winning 288 seats in the 300-member Parliament.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram