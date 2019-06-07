Bangladesh Airlines Pilot Flying to Bring PM Back Home Caught Without Passport at Qatar Airport
The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque said.
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Dhaka: A Bangladeshi pilot, who flew a special plane to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from Finland after her three-nation visit, was caught without his passport at Qatar's international airport, according to media reports.
Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said.
The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.
The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh, he added.
The prime minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia. She is scheduled to return home on Saturday.
Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Dhaka to Qatar on Wednesday night to bring Prime Minister Hasina back home. The issue of him carrying no passport was discovered when the flight reached Qatar.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said actions will be taken against the pilot after an investigation into the incident.
