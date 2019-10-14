Bangladesh Confirms 12 More Deaths Due to Dengue Fever

The Bangladeshi government has confirmed 12 more deaths due to dengue fever last week.

The total number of deaths in the country since January climbed to 93, reported Xinhua News.

According to a report of the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) received on Friday, the deaths includes two in April, six in June, 34 in July, 47 in August and four in September.

Between October 1-10, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 3,162 more dengue cases were recorded after 16,856 in September and 52,636 in August, which were more than the total number of patients in any past year.

The number of patients was 10,148 last year and 26 of them died. The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January so far reached 91,115.

Dengue is fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.

The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

