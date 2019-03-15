English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It Was Frightening, Say Bangladeshi Cricketers After Escaping New Zealand Mosque Shooting
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
The Bangladesh cricket player Tamim Iqbal in a tweet said,"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!"
Christchurch (New Zealand): Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".
"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" tweeted Tamim Iqbal. "Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers." Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and that another had been evacuated

