Bangladesh Extends Closure of Schools Till February 28 Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases: Report

Bangladesh has extended the closure of educational institutions, except madrasas, till February 28 due to the continuous surge in the cases of coronavirus in the country, a media report said on Sunday. The government shut all the educational institutions on March 17 last year, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The government has decided to keep all educational institutions of the country, except Qawmi madrasas, closed till February 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MA Khair, public relations officer of the Ministry of Education, was quoted as saying in the report. Earlier on January 29, the closure of all educational institutions was extended up to February 14. Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, which is the lowest in nearly 10 months.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 540,266, according to the daily virus update released by the Directorate General of Health Services.