Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bangladesh Govt Sets up New Court to Try Ailing Former PM Khaleda Zia

Zia, 73, was sent to jail in February last year by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and president Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bangladesh Govt Sets up New Court to Try Ailing Former PM Khaleda Zia
File photo of Khaleda Zia. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Dhaka: The Bangladesh government, citing security reasons has set up a new makeshift court adjacent to a prison outside Dhaka to try ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, serving 10-year jail term in two graft cases.

Zia, 73, was sent to jail in February last year by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and president Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006.

Rehman was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Last month, she was shifted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment after spending more than a year in the Dhaka's century-old jail, where she was the only prisoner.

"The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has issued a notice for transferring the trial court," Zia's lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazol was quoted as saying by the bdnews24.com on Monday.

Earlier, a temporary court was set up near the old jail in the Dhaka's Nazimuddin, said Kazol, an anti-Corruption Commission lawyer.

Zia facing several other pending criminal and graft charges as well and legal process are underway to initiate her trial in those cases as well.

"A makeshift court would be set up in front of the new building of the Central jail in the Keraniganj, on outskirts of Dhaka for security reasons," he said, adding all her 17 cases would be shifted to the new court.

Apart from graft cases, the temporary court will hear eight cases of sabotage initiated by the capital's Darus Salam Police, a case over an arson attack on a bus in Jatrabari, and three defamation suits, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram