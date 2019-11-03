Take the pledge to vote

Bangladesh Labour Court Grants Bail to Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Acting Chairman of the third Labour Court in Dhaka, Zakia Parveen, granted the bail on Sunday when Yunus appeared before the court. Last month, the country's High Court had set a November 7 deadline for him to appear in person.

Associated Press

Updated:November 3, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Bangladesh Labour Court Grants Bail to Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus was awarded Nobel Peace Prize for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of micro-credit and micro-finance in Bangladesh. (Photo: News 18)

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh's capital has granted bail to micro-credit pioneer and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus over the firing of three employees by Grameen Communications, where he is chairman.

Acting Chairman of the third Labour Court in Dhaka, Zakia Parveen, granted the bail on Sunday when Yunus appeared before the court. Last month, the country's High Court had set a November 7 deadline for him to appear in person.

The labour court had earlier issued an arrest warrant for Yunus after he failed to appear because he was abroad.

The three employees filed the cases in July, saying they were terminated illegally after seeking to form a trade union.

Yunus founded Grameen Bank, which provides small loans to impoverished people, and shared the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize with the organisation.

