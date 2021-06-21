Bangladesh Looks to Isolate Dhaka Amid Rising Covid-19 Infections

Bangladesh ordered a lockdown in seven central districts surrounding Dhaka, in an effort to isolate the capital from the rest of the country, as a record number of new cases were reported on Monday. In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 4,636 new cases, which is the highest daily count in the last two months.

The lockdown will be observed in Narayanganj, Manikganj, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj and Rajbari districts. “Considering the current infection situation… All kinds of activities, including public movement, will remain suspended from 6 am June 22 to 12 midnight June 30 (in these seven districts)," a government statement read.

It added that no vehicles, except those used for emergency services and carrying goods, would be allowed on the streets in these districts. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the “block" would be enforced to protect Dhaka from the COVID-19 surge.

Officials said the latest wave of COVID-19 infections was due to the highly transmissible Delta variant which was first identified in India. In the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning, Bangladesh recorded 82 deaths due to COVID-19, another significant jump from the numbers of last week.

Currently, the country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 851,668 and the death toll at 13,548.

