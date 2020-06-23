Bangladesh Minister Says 'India Our Biggest Friend', Hopes China Issue Will Be Solved Diplomatically

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that India is his country's biggest friend as he expressed hope that the border tensions between India and China will be solved diplomatically.

"Bangladesh is the pioneer of peace. Dhaka is always for peaceful coexistence with neighbours. We believe on solution by discussing each and every problem, as we achieved lots with Indo-Bangla mutual discussions through understanding on both sides," Momen said.

"India is our biggest friend indeed from our liberation war days... India-China, both are our good friends and close neighbours. Both are our development partners," he said.

However, the minister ruled out any role of his country in the dispute.

"I don't think Bangladesh needs to interfere in resolving the long-standing issues between India and China. New Delhi and Beijing have shown commitment to a peaceful resolution. They started meetings at the level of defence officers and Foreign Ministers... it is the ray of hope. We hope for a diplomatic solution," he said.

Momen extended deepest condolences for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers.