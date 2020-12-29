Next Story
Bangladesh Moves Second Group of Rohingya Refugees to Remote Island
Rohingya refugees are transported on a naval vessel to Bhashan Char, or floating island, in the Bay of Bengal, from Chittagong, Bangladesh, on December 4, 2020. (AP Photo)
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, a naval official told Reuters, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the location’s vulnerability to floods.
Some 1,804 Rohingya were being moved in seven ships to Bhasan Char island, said Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury.