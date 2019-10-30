Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Bangladesh Opposition Stalwart Jailed for 3 Years for Threatening PM Hasina; Critics Slam Verdict

Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury, a vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was found guilty of making statements "conducive to public mischief" and "criminal conspiracy", said the court.

AFP

Updated:October 30, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bangladesh Opposition Stalwart Jailed for 3 Years for Threatening PM Hasina; Critics Slam Verdict
File picture of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Reuters)

Dhaka: A Bangladesh opposition stalwart was jailed in absentia for three years on Wednesday for threatening the prime minister in what his party said was another example of government critics being muzzled.

Thousands of opposition activists have been arrested under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has tightened her grip on power since being re-elected in December.

Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury, a vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was found guilty of making statements "conducive to public mischief" and "criminal conspiracy", the court said.

The charges arose from a speech he gave at a rally in 2018 when he said Hasina's fate would be "worse" than that of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president who was assassinated in 1975.

"We wanted a harsher punishment as we believe in the rule of law," said prosecutor Samir Das Gupta.

Defence lawyer Enamul Hoque said the judgement was "politically motivated and biased".

Chowdhury's lawyers said the 70-year-old was currently in Singapore being treated in hospital.

Chowdhury comes from a controversial and politically influential family based in Chittagong. His elder brother Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury was hanged in 2015 after being convicted of crimes committed in 1971 during Bangladesh's war of independence with Pakistan.

The tribunal that convicted him was established by Hasina.

The BNP, whose de-facto leader Khaleda Zia -- herself a former prime minister -- is serving a 10-year jail sentence for corruption, also criticised the verdict.

"He did not get justice," party spokesman Rizvi Ahmed told AFP, adding the government was filing "imaginary cases" to "muzzle" the opposition.

Last week an influential BNP lawmaker was sentenced to five years in jail on tax evasion charges.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram