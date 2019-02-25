LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bangladesh Plane 'Hijacker' Shot Dead by Forces Was Carrying a Toy Pistol, Say Police

Bangladeshi commandoes on Sunday shot the passenger who had tried to enter the cockpit of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after waving a gun and threatening to blow up the plane.

Reuters

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bangladesh Plane 'Hijacker' Shot Dead by Forces Was Carrying a Toy Pistol, Say Police
Passengers being evacuated after the hijacking bid was foiled.
Loading...
Dhaka: A Bangladeshi man who was shot dead after he tried to hijack a plane had carried a toy pistol and did not have any explosives on him, police said on Monday.

"The pistol with the suspect was a toy pistol and he had no bomb attached to his body," Kusum Dewan, additional commissioner of police in the southeastern city of Chittagong, told Reuters.

"He appeared to be mentally imbalanced. We heard he had a personal issue with his wife and demanded to speak to the prime minister. But we are still investigating. We don’t want to come to any conclusion right now."

Bangladeshi commandoes shot the passenger who had tried to enter the cockpit of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Sunday after waving a gun and threatening to blow up the plane.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram