1-min read

Dubai-bound Bangladesh Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chittagong After Foiled Hijack Bid

All 142 passengers have subsequently been allowed to leave the plane. Police and army are still surrounding the aircraft.

AFP

Updated:February 24, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Passengers being evacuated after the hijacking bid was foiled.
Dhaka: All passengers on board a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane are safe after Bangladeshi security forces foiled a hijack attempt by a lone suspect on Sunday, a senior air force official said.

"We have successfully rescued everyone," said Air Vice Marshall Mofid, after security forces stormed the plane and arrested a 25-year-old man for attempting to hijack flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka.

The plane landed safely at Chittagong airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated.

Mofid told reporters the hijacker claimed he had a pistol, but he had since been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Army, Navy and elite police cordoned off the plane after it landed.

The country's civil aviation chief Nayeem Hasan earlier said the suspect had claimed to have a bomb.

"From the talks and dialogue we have with him, it seems he is psychologically deranged," Hasan said after the man was arrested.

Though the identity of the hijacker is yet to be known, according to unconfirmed reports the hijacker was a foreign national and was equipped with a handgun.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
