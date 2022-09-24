Bangladesh PM Hasina Says Rohingyas Impacting Nation's Society and Economy, Prone to Radicalization

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted on Friday the effect of Rohingya mass migration on Bangladesh’s society, security and economy while urging the United Nations to play an ‘effective role’ in the matter.

“Prolonged presence of Rohingyas in Bangladesh has caused serious ramifications on the economy, environment, security and socio-political stability,” Hasina said while addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to report by ANI.

The Bangladesh prime minister also pointed out that Rohingyas are facing a serious danger of radicalization which can further impact the security of the region.

“The situation can even potentially fuel radicalization. If the problem persists further, it may affect the security and stability of the region and beyond,” Hasina said.

The Bangladesh prime minister pointed out that despite deliberations with the authorities in Naypyidaw and engagements with the UN there were no efforts in repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar where they have faced decades of persecution.

Hasina also said that sanctions are not the way to resolve issues and diplomacy should be given a chance in order to resolve conflicts, without naming Myanmar.

The Myanmar junta is being treated like a ‘pariah’ at the international level with only a few countries courting the country’s military rulers.

Rohingyas facing persecution at the hands of the Myanmarese junta as well as the government have fled the Rakhine state. While there are ethnic militias fighting the junta, many have taken boats to flee to Bangladesh since 2017.

A report by the Unicef says that almost 60% of the refugees who entered Bangladesh were children. About one million Rohingya are currently living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the report by Unicef says.

Hasina has earlier during her India tour also pointed out that Rohingyas are impacting Bangladesh’s economy and security. While speaking to news agency ANI, Hasina said: “For us it’s a big burden. India is a vast country; you can accommodate but you don’t have much. But in our country there are 1.1 million Rohingyas. We are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries, who should also take some steps so that they can go back home,” Hasina said.

The Rohingya mass migration crisis has impacted not only Bangladesh but also India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nepal. More than 20,000 Rohingyas are living in India and more than 90,000 have fled to Thailand, the Unicef report says.

(with inputs from ANI)

