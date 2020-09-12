Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks US Help to Repatriate Bangabandhu Killer Rashed Chowdhury

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought the US support in repatriating Rashed Chowdhury, the proclaimed fugitive convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper assured Hasina premier of extending cooperation in this regard, the press secretary of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Ihsanul Karim told IANS.

Rashed Chowdhury is currently residing in the US.

Esper called Hasina over the phone on Friday and assured her of continuing his country's support in bringing a peaceful solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.

He also lauded the role of Bangladesh as the number one troops contributing country in the UN Peacekeeping Operations.

Esper added that the US government stands ready to offer any help to Bangladesh in handling the current flood or any other natural disaster that the country might face.

He also expressed sadness for the damage of a Bangladesh Navy Ship in the deadly bomb blast in Beirut Port in August.

He also talked with Hasina about the range of defence cooperation between Bangladesh and the US.

Karim said the US defence secretary expressed his appreciation for the generosity shown by Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue and thanked Hasina in this regard.

The US defence secretary also thanked Hasina for extending cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the US hard.

She expressed condolence for the loss of lives in the US and praised the support provided by the US to Bangladesh in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US defence secretary hoped that Bangladesh will continue to play its "productive role" in peace-building with the Peace Keeping Forces and informed that the US will continue its support in this regard.

Hasina also talked with Esper about the upcoming US election and hoped that the elections would be held in a befitting manner.