English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangladesh Poll 2018: ‘Inshallah’ We’ll Get Full Majority, Says Bangladesh Home Minister
The elections come at a time when the main opposition leader and two time prime minister Khaleda Zia is serving her five-year jail term in two graft cases.
Law enforcement officials carry electronic voting materials as they distribute them to different voting centre ahead of 11th general election which will be held on December 30 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain.
Kolkata: As Bangladesh will go to polls on December 30, the government has stepped up the security to ensure peaceful elections. Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that all necessary arrangements have been made to avoid any trouble.
The elections come at a time when the main opposition leader and two time prime minister Khaleda Zia is serving her five-year jail term in two graft cases. The Election Commission has declared her ineligible to run for the polls.
Zia’s arrest is being seen as a politically motivated move. However, Asaduzzaman Khan rubbished the reports saying that she was sentenced by two Bangladeshi courts and not the government.
“Those who are levelling such allegations don’t believe in law. She was sentenced by two courts on graft charges. How it is possible to release her? It was court’s directive and we are bound to obey it,” Khan said.
As large scale arrests have been made ahead of polls, Khan said, “The arrests were made on basis of pending cases. Some parties had fielded candidates with serious criminal cases against them. Most of them are absconders and instead of surrendering at court, they are contesting elections. We will not allow this.”
Former prime minister Zia was charged for embezzling funds meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust and was sentenced to five year jail in February.
The Bangladeshi home minister has said that they have requested the Indian government to maintain a strong vigil at the border. He said that members of terror groups may try to disturb the peaceful polling and that they ate going to be active around the border areas. “We have requested India to help us intensifying vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling of arms,” Khan said.
Confident of victory, Khan said, “Inshallah (God willing) we will win with full majority.”
On December 30, 2018, Bangladesh will witness its 11th Parliamentary Election.
This time total number of parliamentary seats to be contested is 299 because poll Gaibandha-3 has been postponed following the death of a candidate Dr. TIM Fazle Rabbi.
Out of 16.47 Crore population, nearly 10 Crore Bangladeshis are eligible to cast their votes. There will be more than 40,199 polling stations across the country on Sunday.
The Bangladesh Police issued a list of 25,827 vulnerable/sensitive booths. As per Election Commission (EC) nearly 600,000 law enforcers would be deployed on election duties.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The elections come at a time when the main opposition leader and two time prime minister Khaleda Zia is serving her five-year jail term in two graft cases. The Election Commission has declared her ineligible to run for the polls.
Zia’s arrest is being seen as a politically motivated move. However, Asaduzzaman Khan rubbished the reports saying that she was sentenced by two Bangladeshi courts and not the government.
“Those who are levelling such allegations don’t believe in law. She was sentenced by two courts on graft charges. How it is possible to release her? It was court’s directive and we are bound to obey it,” Khan said.
As large scale arrests have been made ahead of polls, Khan said, “The arrests were made on basis of pending cases. Some parties had fielded candidates with serious criminal cases against them. Most of them are absconders and instead of surrendering at court, they are contesting elections. We will not allow this.”
Former prime minister Zia was charged for embezzling funds meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust and was sentenced to five year jail in February.
The Bangladeshi home minister has said that they have requested the Indian government to maintain a strong vigil at the border. He said that members of terror groups may try to disturb the peaceful polling and that they ate going to be active around the border areas. “We have requested India to help us intensifying vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling of arms,” Khan said.
Confident of victory, Khan said, “Inshallah (God willing) we will win with full majority.”
On December 30, 2018, Bangladesh will witness its 11th Parliamentary Election.
This time total number of parliamentary seats to be contested is 299 because poll Gaibandha-3 has been postponed following the death of a candidate Dr. TIM Fazle Rabbi.
Out of 16.47 Crore population, nearly 10 Crore Bangladeshis are eligible to cast their votes. There will be more than 40,199 polling stations across the country on Sunday.
The Bangladesh Police issued a list of 25,827 vulnerable/sensitive booths. As per Election Commission (EC) nearly 600,000 law enforcers would be deployed on election duties.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results