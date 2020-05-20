WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh Reports First Death after Red Crescent Volunteer Drowns while Evacuating Villagers

Waves lash at a coast in West Bengal in the wake of the cyclone Amphan.

Waves lash at a coast in West Bengal in the wake of the cyclone Amphan.

Amphan is touted to be one of the fiercest cyclones in decades and is expected to make a landfall late Wednesday afternoon.

  • AFP Dhaka
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Share this:

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned on Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan, the organisation said.

"There were four of them on the boat when it sank," Nurul Islam Khan, director of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme of the Bangladesh Red Crescent, told AFP.

Amphan, one of the fiercest cyclones in decades, was due to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge.



Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading