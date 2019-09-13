Bangladesh Removes Pakistan's Name from Border Pillars on the Orders of PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Forty-eight years after Bangladesh's independence, Pakistan's name engraved on the border pillars installed after the partition of the Indian subcontinent have been removed on the orders of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

All Bangladeshi border pillars have been renamed BANGLADESH/BD instead of PAKISTAN/PAK, said a statement by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday.

The BGB started replacing the labels on the pillars following Prime Minister Hasina's order in which she observed that some of the pillars of the bordering areas still show Pakistan's name.

After the partition of India-Pakistan in 1947, more than 8,000 pillars were installed, in which IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN label was engraved, the Daily Star reported.

These pillars were in the bordering areas of Satkhira, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Netrokona, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, Comilla and Chattogram.

The BGB completed this mammoth task within a short period of time with its own funds.

