Coronavirus
Bangladesh Reports First Death from Coronavirus: Officials

Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital in Mumbai. Representative Image. Reuters)

The patient, aged 70, was also suffering from diabetes, kidney ailments and hypertension, Meerjady Sabrina, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said.

  • Reuters Dhaka
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
A patient who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Bangladesh on Wednesday, said healthcare officials, marking the first fatality from the disease in the South Asian country.

The patient, aged 70, was also suffering from diabetes, kidney ailments and hypertension, Meerjady Sabrina, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Bangladesh also confirmed four more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the country to 14.

