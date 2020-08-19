Bangladesh SC Cancels Annual Vacations to Make up for Lost Time Due to Covid-19
An army personnel stops a motorbike at a check post during government imposed countrywide shutdown amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 9, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
As per the holiday chart, the apex court would have been closed from August 31 to October 5, then from October 23 to 27 and finally from December 18 to 31. Now all three vacations have been scrapped.