Bangladesh Sentences 9 Activists to Death for Attack on Sheikh Hasina in 1994
Sheikh Hasina was leading a campaign by rail when her coach was attacked in Pabna during BNP's Khaleda Zia's first term as the Prime Minister.
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday sentenced nine activists of a BNP-led alliance to death and 25 others to life in prison for attacking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago when she was the Opposition leader.
Hasina was leading a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardy on September 23, 1994.
Hasina survived the assault carried out during Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister.
A Pabna court sentenced nine people to death and 25 others to life in prison for attacking the train, media reports said.
Additional Sessions Judge Rostom Ali also jailed 13 people for 10 years.
The railway police, as plaintiff, initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the incident. But the investigation hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996, reports said.
Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused at the end of the probe.
After the verdict, local BNP activists held a protest on the court premises while ruling Awami League supporters and activists held separate procession expressing satisfaction over the judgement.
The judgement came on a day when Hasina arrived in Beijing on an official visit.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates ‘Happiest Birthday’ with Sushant Singh Rajput
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s