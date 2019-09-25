Bangladesh Severely Hit by Dengue as 536 New Cases Emerge in a Single Day

As many as 536 victims of dengue have been admitted across different hospitals in Dhaka in just a span of 24 hours. Dengue fever is a painful, debilitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses. It causes severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causes a potentially lethal complication. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years.

Dengue fever symptoms include fever, intense headache, body aches, joint pains, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes and mucosal bleeding. The disease can be fatal in nature if it’s not diagnosed and treated on time. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but the adequate fluid intake and bed rest is important.

On Wednesday, 175 victims of dengue were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka. The remaining 361 were reportedly hospitalised in nearby districts from Dhaka, reported Dhaka Tribune.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals in the country was 2,360.

The report added that a total of 68 dengue patients have died across Bangladesh from January 1 till September 18, according to the data collected by DGHS. The unofficial death toll is reported to be over 156, so far.

As many as 927 patients are currently receiving treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, whereas 1,433 people are undergoing treatment outside Dhaka, the DGHS data said.

A total of 82,990 people have been affected by dengue from the beginning of the year to September 18.

Among those admitted, a total of 80,427 have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment.

The World Health Organisation says that the dengue virus (DEN) comprises four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4) which belong to the genus Flavivirus, family Flaviviridae.

Distinct genotypes have been identified within each serotype, highlighting the extensive genetic variability of the dengue serotypes. Among them, “Asian” genotypes of DEN-2 and DEN-3 are frequently associated with severe disease accompanying secondary dengue infections.

