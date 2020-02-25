English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Bangladesh’s Biggest Zoo Bans Elephant Rides After Long-Running Campaign by Activists

Representative image.

The zoo in Dhaka currently has five Asian elephants aged between 10 and 30. The animals were made to give rides to up to 1,000 spectators a day before the ban.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Dhaka: Bangladesh's biggest zoo has called time on elephant rides following a long-running campaign by activists.

The ban was quietly introduced last month, Dhaka zoo curator Nurul Islam said, adding it would never been lifted.

"We agree that these rides were not good for the animals," Islam said, acknowledging the efforts of animal rights groups.

"Elephant rides are a kind of animal abuse and cruelty towards the animal." The zoo in Bangladesh's capital has five Asian elephants aged between 10 and 30.

It is also home to more than 2,500 creatures from 137 species -- including eight endangered Bengal tigers.

Islam said the elephants had previously been made to give rides to up to 1,000 spectators a day before the ban.

"The mahouts (elephant caretakers) are unhappy that we stopped a source of their income, but it was clear that the animals were suffering for the rides," he added.

Rubaiya Ahmad of the Bangladesh Animal Welfare Foundation welcomed the news as "fantastic".

