English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank of China Offers Sri Lanka USD 300 Million Loan, Option to Raise to $1 Billion: Source
The government is considering the offer because of "difficulty in borrowing money after recent ratings downgrades", the source said.
A Bank of China logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Loading...
Colombo: Bank of China, the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, has offered a loan of $300 million to Sri Lanka which can be raised to $1 billion, a source in Colombo with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
The government is considering the offer because of "difficulty in borrowing money after recent ratings downgrades", the source said, declining to be named as the information was not public.
Reuters could not immediately reach Sri Lanka's Ministry of Finance and the Bank of China.
Sri Lanka, an island nation off India's southeastern coast, is struggling to repay its foreign loans, with a record $5.9 billion due this year including $2.6 billion in the first three months alone.
The government is considering the offer because of "difficulty in borrowing money after recent ratings downgrades", the source said, declining to be named as the information was not public.
Reuters could not immediately reach Sri Lanka's Ministry of Finance and the Bank of China.
Sri Lanka, an island nation off India's southeastern coast, is struggling to repay its foreign loans, with a record $5.9 billion due this year including $2.6 billion in the first three months alone.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Confirmed, Stable Vikendi Map, Night Mode, Zombies And New Weapons
- Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
- Kumbh Chronicles: Trash Skimmers Clean River Surface At Popular Ganga Ghats
- Critics Choice Awards 2019 Complete List of Winners: Roma, Vice, A Star is Born Win Top Honours
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results