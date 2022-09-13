Banknotes Featuring Queen Elizabeth II Are Circulating in the UK, 19 Other Nations. Here’s How They Will Be Replaced

The face of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, is prominently featured on coins and banknotes not just in the United Kingdom but at least in 20 other nations.

There are at least 29 billion coins and 4.7 billion banknotes which are currently in circulation in the UK and they all feature the Queen’s portrait.

Since King Charles III, her son, has been appointed the King of England, new banknotes, coins and stamps will be rolled bearing Charles III’s face.

Along with the UK, other nations are also making changes to their currencies.

The Royal Mint said that it will take years to replace the currency adorned with the late Queen’s image which is currently in circulation and replace it with the new one.

Also it should be noted that an official portrait of King Charles III still needs to be commissioned before banknotes bearing his face are released.

The current valuation of the banknotes bearing his mother’s face are worth £82 billion.

It should also be noted that coins and banknotes bearing her image still continue to be legal tender.

What is known for certain is that King Charles III’s face will be shown facing the other way – to the left.

According to the UK tradition, the direction in which the monarch faces on coins will continue to alternate every time there is a new monarch.

The Australian, Canadian and New Zealand’s currencies also feature the face of the monarch.

The Bank of Canada told TIME magazine that the current polymer $20 bank note will continue to remain in circulation in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mint said it is up to prime minister Justin Trudeau to decide if the new currency will feature King Charles III.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will eventually replace Queen Elizabeth II’s face with the new King’s on its coins and 20-dollar banknotes once the coins and banknotes featuring the queen have been exhausted.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said that its 5-dollar notes bearing Queen Elizabeth’s face will continue to remain in circulation and has similar plans like the New Zealand central bank.

It will continue to keep it circulating for years to come but new coins with a portrait of King Charles III could start entering circulation as early as next year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here