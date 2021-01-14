News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Banning Trump from Microblogging Site Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent: Twitter Chief
1-MIN READ

Banning Trump from Microblogging Site Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent: Twitter Chief

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.

"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users. "While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."

Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...