Banning Trump from Microblogging Site Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent: Twitter Chief
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.
- AFP
- Last Updated: January 14, 2021, 08:03 IST
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.
"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users. "While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."
