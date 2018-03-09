English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barbers Ban 'Fashionable' Beards in Pakistan Province Says It Violates Islamic Law
The decision affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province echoes a similar ban introduced there more than a decade ago, after militant groups including the Pakistani Taliban threatened barbers with dire consequences for trimming beards.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Peshawar: Hairdressers in Pakistan's conservative northwest have announced a ban in their shops on "fashionable" beards, saying trendy facial hair violates Islamic law.
The decision affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province echoes a similar ban introduced there more than a decade ago, after militant groups including the Pakistani Taliban threatened barbers with dire consequences for trimming beards.
"Creating different beard designs is against the Sunnah (teachings) of the Prophet Mohammed," Sulemani Hairdressers Association president Sharif Kahlu told a press conference in the provincial capital Peshawar on Monday.
He said tens of thousands of barbers, all members of his association, have promised to abide by the decision and notices would be pasted in shops throughout the province informing customers.
Different Muslim sects adhere to different beard shapes and lengths, but the most generally accepted "Islamic" beard is one that is long enough to be visible from a certain distance, but not longer than a fistful of hair.
Kahlu strongly denied any pressure on his association from any militant organisation, calling the move "a decision of our conscience".
"We met local administrations of all the major cities and districts in the province and they assured us of their full cooperation but refused to issue any directive to make this decision official," he said.
He said there were several shops in the province, which were not members of the association. "We will try and convince them to implement the decision but will not force them at all."
Militants attacked many barber shops and saloons in the province a decade ago, calling the shaving of beards un-Islamic.
In recent years men in Pakistan's major cities like Karachi and Lahore have become more metrosexual, with the growing middle class taking advantage of a trend in male beauty salons to be selfie-ready at any time.
Also Watch
The decision affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province echoes a similar ban introduced there more than a decade ago, after militant groups including the Pakistani Taliban threatened barbers with dire consequences for trimming beards.
"Creating different beard designs is against the Sunnah (teachings) of the Prophet Mohammed," Sulemani Hairdressers Association president Sharif Kahlu told a press conference in the provincial capital Peshawar on Monday.
He said tens of thousands of barbers, all members of his association, have promised to abide by the decision and notices would be pasted in shops throughout the province informing customers.
Different Muslim sects adhere to different beard shapes and lengths, but the most generally accepted "Islamic" beard is one that is long enough to be visible from a certain distance, but not longer than a fistful of hair.
Kahlu strongly denied any pressure on his association from any militant organisation, calling the move "a decision of our conscience".
"We met local administrations of all the major cities and districts in the province and they assured us of their full cooperation but refused to issue any directive to make this decision official," he said.
He said there were several shops in the province, which were not members of the association. "We will try and convince them to implement the decision but will not force them at all."
Militants attacked many barber shops and saloons in the province a decade ago, calling the shaving of beards un-Islamic.
In recent years men in Pakistan's major cities like Karachi and Lahore have become more metrosexual, with the growing middle class taking advantage of a trend in male beauty salons to be selfie-ready at any time.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- #MeToo Drives 'Booth Babes' to Near Extinction at Geneva Motor Show
- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Immerse Sridevi's Ashes In Ganga River At Haridwar
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018