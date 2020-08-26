WORLD

Barnier Says Brexit Deal Needed By Late October To Ensure Safe Ratification

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, on Wednesday repeated his call for a deal with Britain on future ties by the end of October, after negotiations made little progress last week.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
PARIS: Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, on Wednesday repeated his call for a deal with Britain on future ties by the end of October, after negotiations made little progress last week.

“If we are to ensure the ratification of a new treaty in a secure way before the end of the year, we need to have an agreement by around Oct. 31,” Barnier told a French employers’ federation conference outside Paris.

Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, blamed each other for the stalemate last week. London said it believed a deal on post-Brexit relations was still possible.

  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
