News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Barr: No Plans To Appoint Special Counsel In Hunter Biden Probe
1-MIN READ

Barr: No Plans To Appoint Special Counsel In Hunter Biden Probe

Barr: No Plans To Appoint Special Counsel In Hunter Biden Probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Presidentelect Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr, who is set to leave office this week, also said he will not appoint any special counsel to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. Hunter Biden disclosed earlier this month the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

The Hunter Biden investigation “is being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department,” Barr told a news conference.

Barr also said he sees “no basis” for the U.S. government to seize voting machines used in the 2020 election.

Last week, Barr’s successor, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, in a Reuters interview declined to say if he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or election issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...