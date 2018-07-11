Syrian Prez Assad's Son Wants 'Normal' Treatment at Maths Olympiad in Romania

The teenage son of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has asked to be treated as a "normal student" while competing in the International Mathematical Olympiad in Romania, an education official said on Wednesday.Hafez al-Assad, 16, is one of the 615 students participating in the annual competition, taking place in the central city of Cluj-Napoca until Saturday."He wants to be treated like a normal student and he acts like one. He checked into a hotel alongside students from 18 countries", Valentin Cuibus, who leads the School Inspectorate in Cluj-Napoca, told AFP."He didn't ask for anything special; no special conditions, no separate apartment, giving that he shares a room with a colleague." Every country represented has a team of 6 students.Hafez al-Assad, told local media that maths is his "childhood passion" and he is hoping for a good result.Last year, when the event took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Hafez al-Assad finished in 528th position out of a total of 615.He told reporters at the time that he had come to show the world that the war-torn country is "doing much better".Hafez al-Assad, named after his late grandfather, benefits from special security measures in Romania, but organisers say his presence is not a disruption despite the attention."We had absolutely no problem with him," underlined Valentin Cuibus.Romania is one of the few European countries that still has an embassy in Syria.The country is a popular destination for Syrian students, with thousands graduating from the its universities in the last two years.