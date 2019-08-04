Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bashar al-Assad's Wife Announces She is 'Totally' Cured of Breast Cancer

The Syrian presidency announced last August that the first lady had begun treatment for breast cancer, and photos of her, thin and wearing a headscarf, have since then regularly been shared on the Syrian presidency's social media accounts.

AFP

Updated:August 4, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bashar al-Assad's Wife Announces She is 'Totally' Cured of Breast Cancer
First lady of Syria Asma al-Assad during the interview where she revealed she was free of cancer. (Image: Twitter/@palevant)
Loading...

Beirut: The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview aired late on Saturday that she was "totally" free of breast cancer after a year of treatment.

"My journey has ended... I totally conquered cancer," said Asma al-Assad, sporting a stylish short haircut and a long white dress, in an interview broadcast on state television.

The Syrian presidency announced last August that the 44-year-old first lady had begun treatment for breast cancer. Since then, photos of her, thin and wearing a headscarf, have regularly been shared on the Syrian presidency's social media accounts.

In January, she underwent an operation at a military hospital in Damascus, according to the presidency. In the interview, she described the "physical exhaustion" and other effects stemming from her treatment.

She praised the support she received from her children, her parents and her "life partner". "Of course he was by my side," she said, referring to Assad.

The first lady, whose father is a cardiologist and whose mother is a diplomat, has two sons and a daughter with Assad.

'Born in 1975 in Britain, the former investment banker styled herself as a progressive rights advocate and was seen as the modern side of the Assad dynasty.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram