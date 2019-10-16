English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Basic Foundations' of Brexit Deal 'Ready', Should be 'Clear' in Seven-Eight Hours, Says EU's Tusk
'Theoretically, in seven or eight hours everything should be clear,' Tusk said via a live broadcast on Poland's TVN24 news channel.
File photo of European Council President Donald Tusk. EUTERS)
Warsaw: EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the basic foundations of an agreement on Brexit were ready and that it could materialise within hours.
"The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and theoretically tomorrow we could accept this deal with Great Britain," Tusk told Polish journalists in Brussels.
"Theoretically, in seven or eight hours everything should be clear," Tusk said via a live broadcast on Poland's TVN24 news channel.
