Bastille Day 2020: Date, History, Quotes to Mark The Day

The national day of France more commonly known as Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14. The formal name of the day in French is Fête Nationale.

This is one of the most important days in France as it is on this day a very crucial event took place in The French Revolution. In 1789, people stormed Bastille on July 14.

Annually, traditional parades and events are held in order to celebrate the important day. The day is also a symbol of unity among the French People.

This year, however, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, no traditional parades or events etc will be held in order to curb the deadly disease.

Here are a few quotes that you can share with your loved ones on Bastille Day 2020:

1. The rich cultural, social, architectural heritage of France makes it one of the best countries in the world, and the people of the country as the best citizen in the world. Bonne Fête Nationale 14 Juillet.

2. The biggest gift our ancestors has given to us is the gift of freedom and courage to protect our every right in any situation. Bonne Fete Nationale.

3. The glory of the French revolution and bastille day is unforgettable. Let’s pay tribute to true leaders. Bonne Fete Nationale!

4. Great actions bring great results. The french revolution is the result of the same. Let’s be united always. Bonne Fete Nationale!

