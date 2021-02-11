Bayern Midfielder Müller Out Of Club World Cup With Virus

DOHA, Qatar: Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mller has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Club World Cup final, FIFA said Thursday.

FIFA said Mller has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for the final against Mexican club Tigres.

Mller played 62 minutes in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Al Ahly in the semifinals on Monday.

FIFA and Qatari organizers have said they put strict anti-virus measures in place for the tournament, which is one of the few major soccer events taking place with spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mller is the third Bayern player to miss the final for coronavirus-related reasons. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez both stayed in Germany instead of traveling to Qatar for the tournament following positive tests and are in training at the clubs base.

Oceania representative Auckland City withdrew from the Club World Cup before it began because it would have faced tough quarantine rules when returning home to New Zealand after the event.

