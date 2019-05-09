English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BBC Fires Radio Presenter After Chimpanzee Tweet About Britain's New Royal Baby
The BBC said the tweet was a serious error of judgment that went "against the values we as a station aim to embody".
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning (Reuters).
London: The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption "Royal Baby leaves hospital".
Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.
"Just got fired," Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter.
The BBC said the tweet was a serious error of judgment that went "against the values we as a station aim to embody".
"Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," the BBC said.
Meghan, whose mother is African-American and father is white, has been the target of racist commentary on social media in the past.
