BBC Fires Radio Presenter After Chimpanzee Tweet About Britain's New Royal Baby

The BBC said the tweet was a serious error of judgment that went "against the values we as a station aim to embody".

Reuters

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning (Reuters).
London: The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

"Just got fired," Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter.

The BBC said the tweet was a serious error of judgment that went "against the values we as a station aim to embody".

"Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," the BBC said.

Meghan, whose mother is African-American and father is white, has been the target of racist commentary on social media in the past.
