English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BBC Wants Security Review After Cameraman Attacked at Trump Rally
BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked by a Trump supporter yelling anti-media slogans during the US president's rally in El Paso, Texas, late Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS
Loading...
Washington: The British Broadcasting Corporation has asked the White House for a review of security arrangements after a BBC cameraman was assaulted at a Donald Trump rally.
BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked by a Trump supporter yelling anti-media slogans during the US president's rally in El Paso, Texas, late Monday.
Skeans was unhurt and the man, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, was restrained by a blogger for the pro-Trump outlet Frontline America and removed from the media riser.
Paul Danahar, the BBC's Americas bureau editor, said in a tweet Tuesday that he had asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for a "full review of security arrangements after last night's attack."
"Access into the media area was unsupervised," Danahar said.
"No one in law enforcement intervened before, during or after the attack."
Danahar dismissed a statement from the "Trump for President" campaign, which expressed appreciation for "the swift action from venue security and law enforcement officers."
"There was no swift action to prevent or interrupt the attack by any security agency," he said.
The White House Correspondents' Association condemned the attack.
"We are relieved that, this time, no one was seriously hurt," said WHCA president Olivier Knox.
"The president of the United States should make absolutely clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable." BBC Washington correspondent Gary O'Donoghue, who was covering the El Paso event, said his cameraman was pushed and shoved by the unidentified assailant "after the president repeatedly goaded the crowd over supposed media bias."
He said the man attempted to smash the BBC camera.
"Happily, Ron is fine," O'Donoghue said.
Trump paused his remarks following the commotion in the crowd and -- pointing at the media -- asked "You alright? Everything OK?" He resumed his attacks on the press later in the speech, referring to the "totally dishonest media."
Trump frequently denounces the media as the "enemy of the people" and condemns critical reports about his administration as "fake news."
New York Times publisher AG Sulzberger urged Trump during an interview last month to tone down what he called his "potentially dangerous" rhetoric towards the press.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked by a Trump supporter yelling anti-media slogans during the US president's rally in El Paso, Texas, late Monday.
Skeans was unhurt and the man, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, was restrained by a blogger for the pro-Trump outlet Frontline America and removed from the media riser.
Paul Danahar, the BBC's Americas bureau editor, said in a tweet Tuesday that he had asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for a "full review of security arrangements after last night's attack."
"Access into the media area was unsupervised," Danahar said.
"No one in law enforcement intervened before, during or after the attack."
Danahar dismissed a statement from the "Trump for President" campaign, which expressed appreciation for "the swift action from venue security and law enforcement officers."
"There was no swift action to prevent or interrupt the attack by any security agency," he said.
The White House Correspondents' Association condemned the attack.
"We are relieved that, this time, no one was seriously hurt," said WHCA president Olivier Knox.
"The president of the United States should make absolutely clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable." BBC Washington correspondent Gary O'Donoghue, who was covering the El Paso event, said his cameraman was pushed and shoved by the unidentified assailant "after the president repeatedly goaded the crowd over supposed media bias."
He said the man attempted to smash the BBC camera.
"Happily, Ron is fine," O'Donoghue said.
Trump paused his remarks following the commotion in the crowd and -- pointing at the media -- asked "You alright? Everything OK?" He resumed his attacks on the press later in the speech, referring to the "totally dishonest media."
Trump frequently denounces the media as the "enemy of the people" and condemns critical reports about his administration as "fake news."
New York Times publisher AG Sulzberger urged Trump during an interview last month to tone down what he called his "potentially dangerous" rhetoric towards the press.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results