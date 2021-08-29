'Be Ready. Don't Know if Anything Will be Left': US Gulf Coast Braces as Terrifying Hurricane Ida Approaches

Authorities in Louisiana and elsewhere on the US Gulf Coast issued increasingly dire sounding warnings Saturday as Hurricane Ida, a storm expected to pack powerful 130 mph winds, moved with unexpected speed toward the New Orleans area.

“Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that storm preparations should be “rushed to completion."

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit the area Saturday afternoon, with Ida expected to slam into the Louisiana coast as a powerful Category Four hurricane on Sunday evening.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned residents to take Ida with utmost seriousness.

“Time is not on our side," she said in a televised news briefing on Saturday. “It’s rapidly growing, it’s intensifying."

Southern Louisiana was bracing for massive damage and flooding — with rainfall of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) predicted in spots — as the fast-intensifying storm roars through the Gulf after pummeling western Cuba.

Officials warned that power outages were a virtual certainty — and might be long-lasting.

“Extended power loss is almost certain," New Orleans homeland security director Collin Arnold told reporters Saturday. “I’m imploring you to take this storm seriously."

As of late Saturday morning, Ida packed maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (135 kph) and was moving on a northwestern track at a rapid 16 mph, the NHC said.

Cantrell earlier urged people within the city’s hurricane protection area to hunker down, adding that anyone outside the area planning to leave should “do so immediately."

“We don’t want to have people on the road and therefore in greater danger," she said Friday.

Sunday is the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the devastating hurricane that flooded 80 percent of New Orleans, leaving 1,800 people dead and inflicting billions in property damage.

The city has substantially strengthened its protective levee system since then.

Cantrell said that to avoid the chaos that followed Katrina, with thousands of people stranded by floodwaters, the city has protectively chartered 125 coach buses for post-storm evacuations.

On Saturday, traffic was heavy on highways out of the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “life-threatening storm surge" — as high as 11 feet near New Orleans and 15 feet around the mouth of the Mississippi River — when the hurricane makes landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

It warned of “catastrophic wind damage" and said Ida could generate tornadoes.

“The time to act is NOW," the New Orleans branch of the US National Weather Service urged in a tweet.

Category Four is the second-highest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, with a minimum wind strength of 130 miles (209 kilometers) per hour.

Louisiana has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm.

Officials earlier ordered mandatory evacuations outside the levee-protected areas of New Orleans and flood-prone coastal towns on the state’s coast such as Grand Isle.

“People are packing and leaving right now," Scooter Resweber, Grand Isle’s police chief, told local media. “This is going to be a big one."

The emergency declaration, approved by President Joe Biden, will expedite federal assistance to the southern state to bolster its emergency preparedness and response.

The hurricane made landfall late Friday in western Cuba as a Category 1 storm, packing winds near 80 miles per hour.

The storm felled trees, damaged roofs and downed power lines causing widespread outages, state-owned website Granma reported.

‘Don’t Know if Anything Will be Left’

Even though it is smaller in size, Hurricane Ida “is going to do more damage to industries than Katrina did” because Ida’s projected track has it smacking the vital industrial corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, said meteorologist Jeff Masters, who flew hurricane missions for the government and founded Weather Underground.

He said Ida is forecast to move through “the just absolute worst place for a hurricane.”

“It is forecast to track over the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which is one of the key infrastructure regions of the US, critical to the economy, there’s hundreds of major industry sites there, I mean petrochemical sites, three of the 15 largest ports in America a nuclear power plant,” Masters said. “You’re probably going to shut down the Mississippi River for barge traffic for multiple weeks. It’s gonna do a lot of damage to the infrastructure there."

With the storm’s forward speed slowing down and the intensity picking up, the storm surge may overtop some levees that protect parts of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, said Heath Jones, emergency manager of the Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District. However, he said they are designed to be overtopped and have protections in place to prevent more damage. There does not appear to be any danger of storm surge coming over the levees that protect the city’s east bank, which makes up most of the city, he said.

Across the region, residents filled sandbags, got gasoline for cars and generators and stocked up on food. Capt. Ross Eichorn, a fishing guide on the coast about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans, said he fears warm Gulf waters will “make a monster” out of Ida.

“With a direct hit, ain’t no telling what’s going to be left — if anything,” Eichorn said.

A hurricane warning was issued for most of the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Alabama-Florida line.

‘Be ready for whatever comes’

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned people to “be ready for whatever comes," adding in a Twitter message Saturday, “This storm will bring serious impacts across the state."

Meantime, a Category One hurricane named Nora was on a track threatening Mexico’s central Pacific coast state of Jalisco, the NHC said. It warned of “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides."

Last week, a rare tropical storm struck the US northeastern seaboard, knocking out power, uprooting trees and bringing record rainfall.

Scientists have warned of a rise in cyclone activity as the ocean surface warms due to climate change, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities.

With inputs from Associated Press, AFP.

