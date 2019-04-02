English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beaten, Dumped in Drain: How Murder of Teen Maid Pushed Pakistan to Soul Search on Domestic Workers' Rights
In Pakistan, 8.5 million domestic workers -- including many children -- labour for wealthier families according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).
File photo of Uzma, who was murdered by her employer.
Loading...
Lahore: The battered body of 16-year-old servant Uzma Bibi was found dumped in a canal and her wealthy employer charged with murder, the latest case highlighting the dangers domestic workers -- especially children -- face in Pakistan.
Police said Uzma died after blows to the head with a kitchen utensil. She had been working for the family in Lahore for eight months when she was killed in January this year.
Her employer and two other women remain in custody as a police investigation into the murder and allegations of mistreatment drags on.
"I will not give up, I prefer death, I will not let them go, I want to see them pay for what they did," Uzma's distraught father, Muhammad Riaz, told AFP.
The teenager earned just 4,000 rupees ($28) per month.
In Pakistan, 8.5 million domestic workers -- including many children -- labour for wealthier families according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).
"Parents often see their children as a way to lift their families out of poverty," explained Arooma Shahzad, general secretary of the Domestic Workers' Union, the country's first -- and still its only -- such organisation.
But domestic workers often face exploitation, violence, and sexual abuse. Pakistan’s patriarchal culture, with its rigid social class structure, often prevents them from having a voice.
Children are particularly vulnerable, and Uzma's case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving minors.
In 2016 a Pakistani judge and his wife were imprisoned for torturing their 10-year-old maid, while in 2017 a famous TV presenter was charged for forcefully detaining her teenage maid.
"Minors who become domestic workers often find themselves in a very vulnerable position, the target of abuse and exploitation by their employers," warned Shahzad.
Theoretically it is illegal to employ anyone under the age of 15 in Pakistan, but it remains a common practice.
Saba, 15, had to leave school to work as a maid in Lahore.
"I do not really have a choice, I have to work in two homes every day (to help) my family," she said.
Her younger sister is expected to follow in her footsteps soon.
- 'Lack of humanity' -
Details of Uzma's murder were sensationally revealed during a popular TV show, during which presenter Mukarram Kaleem made a passionate plea for justice.
The tragic story gave rise to a torrent of outrage on social media with many using the #JusticeforUzma hashtag, and a broader debate on the rights of domestic workers in Pakistan, including children.
For Shahzad, such incidents denote a lack of "humanity".
"We do not even consider our servants as human beings," she lamented.
In December 2018, the increasing number of cases of ill-treatment led the parliament of Punjab province to set regulations for the employment of domestic workers, which theoretically grants them rights such as sick leave and holidays.
Lawyer Sheraz Zaka admitted it was only a "first step", but hopes it will pave the way for more controls and a "better balance" of power.
The law is still in its infancy and does not cover the other provinces of Pakistan. Because servants are often illiterate, many are unaware of such changes to their rights, or unable to insist employers adopt the new rules.
For Kaleem, it is urgent for Pakistan to re-examine how it treats domestic workers.
He said: "People are starting to realise and talk about it. There is more awareness among people that it is not the way to treat servants, and that they have to change their ways."
Police said Uzma died after blows to the head with a kitchen utensil. She had been working for the family in Lahore for eight months when she was killed in January this year.
Her employer and two other women remain in custody as a police investigation into the murder and allegations of mistreatment drags on.
"I will not give up, I prefer death, I will not let them go, I want to see them pay for what they did," Uzma's distraught father, Muhammad Riaz, told AFP.
The teenager earned just 4,000 rupees ($28) per month.
In Pakistan, 8.5 million domestic workers -- including many children -- labour for wealthier families according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).
"Parents often see their children as a way to lift their families out of poverty," explained Arooma Shahzad, general secretary of the Domestic Workers' Union, the country's first -- and still its only -- such organisation.
But domestic workers often face exploitation, violence, and sexual abuse. Pakistan’s patriarchal culture, with its rigid social class structure, often prevents them from having a voice.
Children are particularly vulnerable, and Uzma's case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving minors.
In 2016 a Pakistani judge and his wife were imprisoned for torturing their 10-year-old maid, while in 2017 a famous TV presenter was charged for forcefully detaining her teenage maid.
"Minors who become domestic workers often find themselves in a very vulnerable position, the target of abuse and exploitation by their employers," warned Shahzad.
Theoretically it is illegal to employ anyone under the age of 15 in Pakistan, but it remains a common practice.
Saba, 15, had to leave school to work as a maid in Lahore.
"I do not really have a choice, I have to work in two homes every day (to help) my family," she said.
Her younger sister is expected to follow in her footsteps soon.
- 'Lack of humanity' -
Details of Uzma's murder were sensationally revealed during a popular TV show, during which presenter Mukarram Kaleem made a passionate plea for justice.
The tragic story gave rise to a torrent of outrage on social media with many using the #JusticeforUzma hashtag, and a broader debate on the rights of domestic workers in Pakistan, including children.
For Shahzad, such incidents denote a lack of "humanity".
"We do not even consider our servants as human beings," she lamented.
In December 2018, the increasing number of cases of ill-treatment led the parliament of Punjab province to set regulations for the employment of domestic workers, which theoretically grants them rights such as sick leave and holidays.
Lawyer Sheraz Zaka admitted it was only a "first step", but hopes it will pave the way for more controls and a "better balance" of power.
The law is still in its infancy and does not cover the other provinces of Pakistan. Because servants are often illiterate, many are unaware of such changes to their rights, or unable to insist employers adopt the new rules.
For Kaleem, it is urgent for Pakistan to re-examine how it treats domestic workers.
He said: "People are starting to realise and talk about it. There is more awareness among people that it is not the way to treat servants, and that they have to change their ways."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- El Chapo's Wife to Launch Clothing Brand Using Drug Lord's Name
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- The Battle Against Fake News on Facebook Has Taken an Expectedly Political Turn
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results