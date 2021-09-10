CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Beaten Up, Threatened With Beheading': UN Says Taliban Response to Afghan Protests 'Increasingly Violent'

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

The U.N. rights office on Friday said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan has been increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips that have resulted in at least four protester deaths.

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. rights spokesperson, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that it had received reports of house-to-house searches for those who participated in the protests.

Journalists have also faced intimidation and one of those who was beaten in custody was verbally threatened with a beheading, she added.

