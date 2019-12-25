Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

‘Beautiful’ Card All I Got for Melania, Admits Trump on Christmas Eve, Says Still Working on Present for Wife

This would not be the first time Trump has marked an important occasion with a card for the first lady. He had done the same on Melania's birthday too.

Reuters

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
‘Beautiful’ Card All I Got for Melania, Admits Trump on Christmas Eve, Says Still Working on Present for Wife
File photo of US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania. (REUTERS)

Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had not yet bought a Christmas present for the first lady, just a day before the holiday that could bring a more ominous gift from North Korea.

During a video teleconference with members of the US Armed Forces from his resort residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said in response to a question he picked out "a beautiful card" for first lady Melania Trump.

"I'm still working on a Christmas present. There's a little time left. Not too much, but a little time," he said.

Another holiday surprise may be on the president's mind. Earlier this month, Pyongyang warned Washington of a possible "Christmas gift," after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until year-end to propose new concessions in talks over his country's nuclear arsenal.

Many experts have speculated that the gift could refer to a long-range missile test. But Trump brushed off concerns as he spoke to reporters from his resort.

"We'll see what happens," he said. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," he joked. "You never know."

This would not be the first time Trump has marked an important occasion with a card for the first lady.

When asked in April 2018 on television show "Fox and Friends" what he got his wife for her birthday, Trump said, "I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn't get her so much." He added that he was very busy and got her a beautiful card and flowers.

Trump has visited the Trump International Golf Course each day after he arrived on Friday night, delivering remarks to young conservatives at an event on Saturday as well.

