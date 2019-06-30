Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Beautiful Couple, Beauty & The Beast': Trump's Praise for Daughter Ivanka, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Having met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier in the day, Trump made the comment during his farewell address in which he referred to the discussions with Pyongyang.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
'Beautiful Couple, Beauty & The Beast': Trump's Praise for Daughter Ivanka, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
File photo of Ivanka Trump. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: United States President Donald trump, known for his off-the-cuff statements, on Sunday referred to his daughter Ivanka Trump and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the "beauty and the beast".

The comment, made when Trump was speaking to an audience at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek in South Korea, was met with laughter from the audience.

Having met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump made the comment during his farewell address in which he referred to the discussions with Pyongyang.

“We are now going to work on something with a tremendous team of people that know how to do this and we are going to put them in charge. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and you know who else I have, has anyone ever heard of Ivanka, come up Ivanka, come up," Trump is heard saying in the video clip. "She is gonna steal the show. What a beautiful couple! Beauty and the beast.”

Trump on Sunday met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Trump stepped onto North Korean soil, the first American President to do so, in a symbolic diplomatic spectacle after which both countries decided to resume stalled nuclear talks.

The two men shook hands warmly and expressed hopes for peace when they met for the third time in just over a year on the old Cold War frontier that for decades has symbolised the hostility between their countries, which are technically still at war.

| Edited by: Majid Alam
