'Beautiful Couple, Beauty & The Beast': Trump's Praise for Daughter Ivanka, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Having met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier in the day, Trump made the comment during his farewell address in which he referred to the discussions with Pyongyang.
File photo of Ivanka Trump. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: United States President Donald trump, known for his off-the-cuff statements, on Sunday referred to his daughter Ivanka Trump and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the "beauty and the beast".
The comment, made when Trump was speaking to an audience at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek in South Korea, was met with laughter from the audience.
Having met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump made the comment during his farewell address in which he referred to the discussions with Pyongyang.
“We are now going to work on something with a tremendous team of people that know how to do this and we are going to put them in charge. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and you know who else I have, has anyone ever heard of Ivanka, come up Ivanka, come up," Trump is heard saying in the video clip. "She is gonna steal the show. What a beautiful couple! Beauty and the beast.”
#WATCH South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referring to them as "A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast" at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/l0aWiNxLBL— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
Trump on Sunday met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Trump stepped onto North Korean soil, the first American President to do so, in a symbolic diplomatic spectacle after which both countries decided to resume stalled nuclear talks.
The two men shook hands warmly and expressed hopes for peace when they met for the third time in just over a year on the old Cold War frontier that for decades has symbolised the hostility between their countries, which are technically still at war.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
- Donald Trump Lifts Huawei Ban, Says US Firms Can Now Sell Technology to the Chinese Company
- ICC World Cup 2019: Tracing The Journey of Team India's Jerseys
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s