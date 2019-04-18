English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bee-wildering: Hives At Notre Dame Miraculously Survive Devastating Fire
On an average, each hive at Notre Dame produces 25 kg of honey each year, which is sold to the cathedral staff.
The Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, as seen on April 18, Thursday.
Paris: Around 200,000 bees inhabiting hives in Notre Dame cathedral survived the inferno that engulfed the heritage landmark in a miraculous escape, their beekeeper said on Thursday.
"The bees are alive. Until this morning, I had had no news," said beekeeper Nicolas Geant, who looks after the hives which are kept on top of a sacristry that adjoins the cathedral.
"At first I thought that the three hives had burned, but I had no information," Geant said after Monday's fire.
"Then I saw from satellite images that this was not the case and then the cathedral spokesman told me that they were going in and out of the hives," he added.
Geant said he had been taken aback by calls of support from all corners of the world. He said that this kind of bee does not abandon its hive, instead gorging on honey and not abandoning the queen bee.
On an average, each hive at Notre Dame produces 25 kg of honey each year, which is sold to the cathedral staff.
It has become increasingly customary in the French capital for bee hives to be introduced at seemingly unlikely locations, including also at the Paris Opera.
