Before Leaving North Korea, Trump Drops a Last-minute Invite to Kim Jong-un to Visit US
The two leaders held historic discussions as they met in the Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday. This was their third meeting, post summits in Singapore and Hanoi.
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
Panmunjom: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had extended an invitation to North Korean Kim Jong Un to come to the United States, adding that "at some point it will all happen".
Asked by reporters after their talks if he had invited Kim to the US, Trump said he had. "Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let's see what happens."
