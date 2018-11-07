English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Begging in Beijing? Pakistan Sacks State TV Chief After Broadcast Gaffe
PTV apologised after "Begging" ran on screens for 20-25 seconds on Monday while Khan was making a speech, kicking off a debate on social media as to whether the misspelling was deliberate.
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan has removed the acting chief of state-run television after a caption read "Begging" instead "Beijing" during a broadcast of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, which has promised economic aid to the impoverished South Asian country.
Khan was in Beijing seeking financial aid to help end a spiralling balance of payments crisis after securing $6 billion in support from Saudi Arabia and before Pakistan sat down to talks with the IMF.
An official Ministry of Information order seen by Reuters said the ministry had withdrawn the services of Hasan Immad Mohammadi, who had served as acting managing director of Pakistan Television for just a matter of weeks.
PTV apologised after "Begging" ran on screens for 20-25 seconds on Monday while Khan was making a speech, kicking off a debate on social media as to whether the misspelling was deliberate.
Khan has criticised Pakistan's many international bailouts and decried previous leaders as roaming the world with a begging bowl.
An information ministry spokesman said the misspelling had nothing to do with Mohammadi's removal, saying it was a "routine affair".
Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that "Pakistan's immediate balance of payment crisis is over", adding that the combined Saudi support plus as-yet-unspecified aid promised by China had shored up foreign currency reserves.
Umar spoke a day before the arrival on Wednesday of an IMF team for a two-week visit to Islamabad to negotiate Pakistan's request for a 13th IMF bailout since the 1980s.
He has previously said the country needs $12 billion in immediate relief.
Khan was in Beijing seeking financial aid to help end a spiralling balance of payments crisis after securing $6 billion in support from Saudi Arabia and before Pakistan sat down to talks with the IMF.
An official Ministry of Information order seen by Reuters said the ministry had withdrawn the services of Hasan Immad Mohammadi, who had served as acting managing director of Pakistan Television for just a matter of weeks.
PTV apologised after "Begging" ran on screens for 20-25 seconds on Monday while Khan was making a speech, kicking off a debate on social media as to whether the misspelling was deliberate.
Khan has criticised Pakistan's many international bailouts and decried previous leaders as roaming the world with a begging bowl.
An information ministry spokesman said the misspelling had nothing to do with Mohammadi's removal, saying it was a "routine affair".
Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that "Pakistan's immediate balance of payment crisis is over", adding that the combined Saudi support plus as-yet-unspecified aid promised by China had shored up foreign currency reserves.
Umar spoke a day before the arrival on Wednesday of an IMF team for a two-week visit to Islamabad to negotiate Pakistan's request for a 13th IMF bailout since the 1980s.
He has previously said the country needs $12 billion in immediate relief.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarkar Movie Review: Vijay's Film is the Glorification of a Politically Aspiring Actor
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Likely to Earn Rs 50 Crore
- Priyanka Chopra Back in Mumbai with Sister Parineeti Chopra for Diwali Celebrations
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...